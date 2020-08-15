Waje: How pregnancy sent me packing from church choir

Popular Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje has revealed that she was banned from church after she got pregnant at an early age.

Waje, who is a mother of one, in an Instagram Live chat with gospel rapper, Bouqui, said she loved the father of her child at the time and that sex was the only way she could express her love.

Recounting her experience, the singer said: “I had a relationship in SS3 and the relationship went from ‘puppy love’ to sexual. I felt I loved him and that (sex) was the only way I could express my love.

“I got pregnant and one afternoon, my pastor came to the house to see me. I knew that day, there were two things that would happen, either I died or I died. Everything inside me got drained.

“The Pastor was in a conference room with other pastors and he said to me, ‘If you lie, you will die, because you are standing in front of God, Holy Spirit and me.’

“He asked me, ‘Are you pregnant?’ and I said, ‘Yes’. He was so disappointed and told me to be in church every Wednesday and Sunday but I would no longer sing in the choir.”

The award-winning singer further revealed that her mother did not find out about her pregnancy until she was five months gone, adding that she wrote WAEC with it and no one noticed.