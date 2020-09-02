Waka Biu COE provost lauds Bogoro on TETFund projects

Provost College of Education Waka Biu, Borno state, Dr. Mohammed Alhaji Audu has commended the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro on his efficiency in the management of the agency, particularly in the execution of viable projects for tertiary institutions.

The provost made the remark when Bogoro led the TETFund team to commission two Special High Impact Projects (SHIP) in the college recently.

The two projects were commissioned by Prof Bogoro alongside Chairman House Committee Tertiary Education and TETFund, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Goro.

On hand to witness the commissioning were Buhari Mikailu, Director Physical Projects; Engr. Mustapha Gotala, Director Monitoring and Evaluation; and Alhaji Idris, Director Finance and Engr. Abubakar Isa, chairman Spectrum Group Nig. Ltd and other members of the company.

The provost commended the management staff, deans, directors and heads of departments in attendance for their support and cooperation in the execution of the projects.

He also lauded the Federal Ministry of Education for the successful implementation of SHIP concept through almighty TETFund.

