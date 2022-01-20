Wakawa’s feats and Neuropsychiatric Hospital Maiduguri

Prof Ibrahim Abdu Wakawa is the Chief Medical Director (CMD) and Chief Consultant Psychiatrist at the Federal Neoropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno state.

He obtained his MBBS degree with distinction in Microbiology and Physiology from the University of Maiduguri in 2001 and fellowship in Psychiatry from the West African College of Physician in 2009. A certified addiction practitioner and member of the National Technical Working Group on Drugs Demand Reduction, he is also a member National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

He assumed office in the capacity of CMD in 2016. Since then, he has been identified with outstanding projects in that institution as part of his landmark contributions to the Nigerian medical space. For instance, under his watch, many projects were realised.

These include the construction of Electro-Diagnostic Complex, renovation and furnishing of Pharmacy Block, Phase I, computerisation of Medical Records, Pharmacy, Nursing Services, Laboratory, Radiology, EEG, Community Clinic, GOPD, Social Welfare, Finance & Accounts and NHIS departments, procurement of Electroencephalographic Machine (Neurofax 1200K Basic recording, review and cameras) for the institution.

Others are procurement of a Peugeot Partner Ambulance, the renovation of Detoxification and Rehab Wards, provision of boreholes, overhead tank and underground reservoir for new students hostel and new ECD complex and the procurement of facilities for the extension of the School of Post-Basic Psychiatric Nursing.

As at 2019, he had already secured the construction of Psycho-Geriatrics & Children’s Complex, construction & furnishing of 12 consultants’ offices, construction and furnishing of New Nursing Services Department, construction and furnishing of New Library and ICT Complex, renovation of Public Health Department, provision of Child Psychiatric Unit, renovation & furnishing of Community Clinic, furnishing of Accident & Emergency/Assessment Complex, renovation and furnishing of Pharmacy Block, Phase II and procurement of two utility vehicles.

In 2020, the following projects were realised under him. These include the renovation of Occupational Therapy Department, procurement of four utility vehicles for the offices of board chairman, medical director, head of clinical services, and the director of administration, re-roofing and renovation of the Adminstrative Block, School of Post Basic Psychiatric Nursing and the Main Auditorium.

The rest are procurement of Utility Vehicle for Finance and Accounts Department, radiological machines, 1 Volution P8 GE Mobile Ultrasound Machine (Doppler) and 1 Siemens Mobilett Plus Mobile X-ray machine.

Prof Wakawa is currently the Vice President, International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) Nigeria chapter. He was a one time Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Borno state and member of many professional bodies. So far, he has attended several international and local conferences.

Prof Wakawa who has over 50 high standard academic publications to his credit is married with children.

Gambo writes via [email protected]