Wakili : Makinde invites CP for talks over arrest of OPC members

Governor Seyi Makinde said Monday he has invited the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, for talks following mounting tension over the arrest of four members of the Odu’a People’s Congress (OPC) in connection with the arrest of Fulani warlord Wakili Iskilu

The governor stated this while speaking at a symbolic presentation of school notebooks to secondary school students across the state in his office, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said his administration won’t tolerate any miscarriage of justice and insecurity in Kajola, Ibarapa North local government area of the state, which arose after the alleged arrest of the 75-year old Fulani warlord, Iskilu.

“I have asked the commissioner of police to see me today (Monday) and I have been given the assurance that they will do a thorough investigation into the security situations in the area. I am aware of what is going on in Kajola in Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state.

“I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice”, he said.

The governor assured that anyone found in breach of the law, irrespective of the ethnic background or religion, will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.