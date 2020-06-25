Wakili: Passage of an accomplished historian

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) and an accomplished professor of history at Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Haruna Wakili, passed on at 60.

His death was announced by the institution’s vice chancellor, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, via a statement issued by the registrar, Hajiya Fatima Binta Mohammed.

According to the VC, Professor Wakili died after a protracted illness Saturday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“Wakili joined the service of the University in June, 1990, as an Assistant Lecturer with the Department of History; where he once served as a former Head of Department,” he said.

The late DVC’s areas of specialisation include history of riot, peace studies, conflicts, revolts, as well as democracy and good governance.

The departed professor of history, was a one-time director of the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training, popularly known as “Mambayya House”, and previously served as Commissioner of Education in Jigawa state.

“On behalf of the council, the senate, management, staff and students of the university, I wish to express my heartfelt condolence to members of his immediate family, the Emir of Hadejia, government and people of Jigawa state; together with the entire members of the university on this great loss,” the VC added.

Late Wakili is survived by two wives and 10 children. He had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites at his hometown, Hadejia.Clement Pius is 400-Level Mass Communication student at BUK