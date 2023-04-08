Waldrum tips US, Canada, 5 others to win 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has tipped countries he feels can win the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as he played down Nigeria’s chances.

While speaking to the FIFA media, the American gaffer mentioned his native country the United States, Olympic champions Canada, Spain, European champions England, Sweden, and the Netherlands, and the host Australia.

Despite being in charge of the 9-time African champions, Waldrum didn’t tip Super Falcons as one of the favorites to emerge, as the winner, of the competition.

“A few World Cups ago there were probably only two or three teams who had a chance of winning it.

“Now I think you have a handful of teams. I think Australia at Home is going to have to be a favorite. I think the US always is going to be in that mix.

“What Spain is doing is putting them in the conversation. England, you saw how well they did in EUROS.

“Canada is the Olympic champion, and Sweden looked really good in that tournament. Then there’s the French and the Dutch, who are fully capable of going on a run and winning it.

“The growth of the women’s game over the last 10 years has been incredible”, he said.

