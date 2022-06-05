Wales conquer Ukraine, reach World Cup finals, 64 years after

Wales have reached the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years after edging past Ukraine in Cardiff.

The only goal of the game came 11 minutes before the break when Gareth Bale drove a free kick at goal which Georgiy Bushchen seemed to have covered only for Andriy Yarmolenko, attempting to clear with a header falling backwards, to divert the ball into the net

Ukraine had more of the ball but they were denied by the superb defending of Ben Davies and saves of Wayne Hennessey, particularly his save from Artem Dovbyk in the closing stages.

Wales could have stretched the lead in the second half when substitute Brennan Johnson slammed a shot against the post with almost his first touch, Aaron Ramsey side-footed wide from in front of goal and Bushchan denied Bale from point-blank range.

The Milennium Stadium crowd erupted into delirium when the referee blew the final whistle earning Gareth Bale, Robert Page and the Welsh team a well-earned place in their national sporting folklore.

