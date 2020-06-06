Wamakko lauds Buhari over response to banditry



The Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko, has applauded the directive given to security agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately bring to an end the banditry in the North-western states.

Wamakko, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, said the Rapid Response Team put in place to deal with the bandits by the president has shown how deeply concerned the president is, regarding the perpetration of their criminal activities in states like Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto.



According to Sen. Wamakko, “The swift response by the presidency has further proved the magnanimity of the president in ensuring every Nigerian is protected and provided with the enabling environment to do their legitimate business in any part of the country.”



The denator, representing Sokoto central zone, asserted that inhabitants of three states, namely, Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto, have for too long been living in perpetual fear.

“But it is time decisive action is taken to end this menace and I’m convinced that President Buhari is committed to bringing to an end these nefarious activities that have claimed several innocent lives.”



According to him, the inhabitants of Isa, Sabon Birni, Gudu, Tangaza Goronyo and Rabah local government areas of Sokoto states have suffered in the hands of the bandits “who have almost taken over parts of these areas” and therefore thanked the president for his presidential order of massive crack down on the criminals once and for all.



He said both chambers of the National Assembly are committed to a roadmap that would lead to the elimination of all forms of banditry activities, adding that the lawmakers are solidly behind the president in his resolve to wipe out criminals not only in the North-west but also the entire region and the country as well. “We will do everything in our constitutional powers to make this a reality “, he said.



He, however, called on the president to establish a permanent military base in the affected areas, with a view to wiping out these bandits and for socio- economic activities to return to normal. He said that putting a permanent military base would give security agencies the needed manpower and firepower to quickly disorganise the bandits, rather than the present makeshift arrangements.



Senator Wamakko, who extended his condolences to the bereaved families, also prayed to Allah to forgive all those who lost their lives to the banditry and wish those wounded quick recovery.



Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Task Force directed to be put in place by the president to be stationed in Katsina has already arrived the state capital and swung into action.



President Buhari has directed that a special squad to be put in place to deal with the bandits tormenting Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Last week, bandits reportedly stormed three villages in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state and killed more than 80 people within a day.

Among those killed were women and children who were playing football in commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day.

However, the bandits, days after killing scores of people in the three villages, stormed Gatawa village in the same Sabon Birni local government area in Sokoto state but were overpowered by the task force.

