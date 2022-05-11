Wanted notorious cultist nabbed in Ogun

A notorious wanted cultist and armed robbery suspect, Christian Peter, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday, in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested while the DPO, Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, was on routine patrol of Mowe-Ofada road with the divisional anti robbery team sighted the suspect in the premises of an hotel at Olororo area of Mowe with a waist bag.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspect made an attempt to escape but was quickly obstructed and apprehended.

“The waist bag in his possession was searched immediately, and a locally made double barrel pistol loaded with four live cartridges was recovered there in,” the statement added.

He is believed to be one of the hoodlums terrorising Mowe-Ofada axis in recent time.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

