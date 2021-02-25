War against sexual abuse

Child sexual abuse is on the increase annually in Nigeria. Rape is a type of sexual assault usually involving sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration carried out against a person without the person’s consent. The act may be carried out by physical force, coercion, abuse of authority, or against a person who is incapable of giving valid consent, such as one who is unconscious, incapacitated, has an intellectual disability, or is below the legal age of consent.

People who have been raped can be traumatized and develop post-traumatic stress disorder. Serious injuries can result, along with the risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections

Nigeria’s sexual violence has become an increasingly prevalent act over the years. There has been little implementation of effective policies that treat sexual violence as a serious crime, which has led to perpetrators walking free.

It could be recalled that since the beginning of the first wave of feminism movement in Nigeria the issue of rape cases has been underscored as a serious issue, particularly in the second wave of feminism. Today adequate measures are not put in place to curtail the challenges of rape cases. Rapist are being allowed to go free without facing the law.

Nigeria’s 2013 Sexual Offence Bill highlights sexual violence related crimes and the punishments that should go unquestioned. However, the bill has not been that effective as rapists continue to be liberated for their actions.

Therefore, if the Nigerian government has little to do against sexual abuse, Nigerians on their own part need to let their voice heard. Nigerians should call upon the government through safe protest, the use of the social media and letters to the senators, letting them know that enough is enough.

Unfortunately, sexual violence is highly stigmatised in Nigeria, which has led several victims remain silent. But that is not an aid to the wound. Victims need to inform necessary authorities whenever they are sexually abuse. Because letting perpetrators walk free will only lead to more cases of rape and injustice for victims of sexual violence.

Ezekiel Sunday,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri