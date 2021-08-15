War in Osun APC as Oyetola, Aregbesola’s thugs fight dirty



A caucus of the All Progreasives Congress (APC) in Osun state, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), Sunday alleged that suspected thugs who wore Oyetola’s inscribed cap disrupted the Saturday hearing of ward congress appeal.



A statement by Chairman of TOP, Elder Lowo Adebiyi, made available to newsmen in Osogbo, alleged that the thugs that stormed the APC secretariat, venue of the appeal hearing, put on orange colour face cap with inscription of Oyetola 4+4.



Noting that some of the thugs had had their faces covered with hood, Adebiyi said “while the attack which was kicked off with gunshots by one of the hooded thugs was on, the security men could not do anything.



“While thugs had a field day shooting sporadically and inflicting injuries on the party members, the best the security was doing was to rescue the few they could get to.



“Obviously, the thugs outnumbered the security and this called to question the decision of the security heads to put scanty number of men in situation like this.



“We concede to the security chiefs the expertise to do what they considered the best in any situation but we note that the security could have been a bit tighter than it was when we have had cause to report attempted attacks and assassinations on the Osun Progressives leaders before now.



“We note peculiarly that once the security men were able to lead the committee members out of the Secretariat, every other party men was left to the mercy of the thugs.”



Adebiyi also raised alarm over a purported attack on the residence of a member of the ‘TOP’, Hon Biyi Odunlade, in Ile-Ife, shortly after the secretariat attack, blamed the government in the state for alleged impunity.



He said, “it is surprising that the Oyetola administration has find it easier to make enemies within his own party while the opposition is left to its own devices to win 2022 election.”



Meanwhile, the state Caretaker Chairman of APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun, has condemned in a strong term invasion of the state secretariat of the party, blaming a splinter group, ‘TOP’ for the attack.



Famodun in a statement issued by his media aide, Kola Olabisi, described ‘TOP’ as ‘The Original Progressives(TOP), saying that the caucus under the patronship of the immediate-past governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the current Minister of Interior, led the attack.



He stated that the invasion of the party’s office which was led by a self-styled chairman of the group and former chairman of the party, Elder Lowo Adebiyi; the current state Secretary of the party, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile and a former Special Adviser under the administration of ex-Governor Aregbesola, Barrister Gbenga Akano, with some of his cabinet members, was crude, unacceptable, wicked, unwarranted, self-serving, undemocratic and brutish.