Ward Congress: APC group urges Buni’s c’mtt to avert ‘dangerous trend’ in Osun



The dust is yet to settle on the controversial Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of Osun.

A group within the party, the Progressive Coalition Against Injustice (PCAI), Friday, called on the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni, to avert a dangerous and self implosive trend within the party.

The group said for over 10 years, Osun APC has built a winning and stable legacy that has delivered exceptional development and politics for the people.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr Jide Alabi, the Progressive APC group said it knew that the recent ward congress in Osun would not be fair and transparent with the Chairman of the Congress Committee Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye heading the committee, adding that the later’s ambition and relationship would not allow him do the right thing expected of an umpire.

The group alleged that the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, compromised the process.

Questioning why Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was favourably disposed to politicians, particularly those who are of opposition PDP extraction in the ruling party, the group said the current situation calls for urgent attention from national leaders.

“The leadership of our great party is urged to take a cursory look at the development to avert a dangerous and self implosive trend. Our leaders at the regional and national levels are thereby forewarned to check this trend before it becomes gravely irreversible for the state and the nation.”

The statement reads: “From the time he was appointed, we knew there was no way the APC Ward Congresses Committee in Osun, headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye could have been fair. This is because we have it on good authority that Elegbeleye was nominated by Senator Iyiola Omisore, who has been working to hijack the party structure like he did to PDP and SDP in the past.

“While Elegbeleye was encouraged by leaders from far and near to at least be fair and recognize all stakeholders in the consensus arrangements for the Ward Congresses, he turned deaf ears to serve his masters, resorting to lies, claiming that he screened over 8000 aspirants in just three hours.

“Why is Oyetola partnering the worst of our political atmosphere to advance a divisive and toxic agenda.

“Governor Oyetola is leaving no stone unturned to destroy the legacy by dividing the party and worst off, bringing criminal PDP elements into the fore front of our party.

“The implications of this to the prospects of our party for the incoming elections are grave. Governor Oyetola is disenfranchising the grassroots base of the party, denying the people access to Direct Primaries and corrupting our people with criminal elements of the PDP.”