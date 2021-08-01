Ward congress: Kwara APC opts for consensus arrangement



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state Saturday opted for consensus arrangements in picking its leaders at the congresses held in the 193 wards across the state.

Contrary to expectations, there were no parallel congresses in the state.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had recommended the consensus option to the party’s stakeholders to further foster peace and unity amongst party members in the state.

The exercise, which attracted large turnout of party faithful in many centres visited by Blueprint correspondent saw APC members participating in the exercise under a peaceful atmosphere.



Blueprint observed that representatives of the APC national caretaker committee witnessed the exercise in various centres across the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, the APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, confirmed that all the executive across the 193 wards emerged through consensus arrangement, in accordance with the counsel of Governor AbdulRazaq.



Samari also expressed delight that there were no parallel congresses by the APC members throughout the state.

Special Adviser on Strategy to Governor AbdulRazaq, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, who spoke with newsmen at his Ibagun ward in Okelele area of Ilorin East local government area, attributed the success of the exercise to the outstanding performance of the governor.

“In line with the directive of national caretaker committee and the state governor, we adopted consensus arrangements for all the candidates in the 193 wards at a stakeholders forum meeting on Friday. The large turn out was in appreciation of the governor’s exceptional performance in the past two years,” Salahu added.