Ward congress: Put APC interest above personal interest – Akande

The Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and All Progressives Congress’s in Oyo state, Prof Adeolu Akande, Thursday, charged the party’s stakeholders to put the interest of the party above their personal interest.

Akande, who is also a governorship aspirant in the state, gave the charge in a statement in Ibadan while speaking on the July 31 ward congress of the party, asking all APC faithfuls in the state to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He stressed that doing these will go a long way in determining the future chances of APC in the state in wrestling power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The success of this congress will go a long way to prove to the electorates that we in the APC are ready to wrestle power from this clueless administration of Governor Seyi Makinde who has failed woefully to guarantee peace and security across the length and breath of the state”, he said.

Prof Akande added, ”the people of Oyo state are looking up to the APC in 2023 because the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is already a carcass. The way and manner we conduct our affairs will prove to the electorates that we are ready for them”.

The APC governorship hopeful then urged all members to ensure that credible and vibrant people are elected as party executives at the ward, local government and state levels, adding that the party has a sacred responsibility to guarantee fairness, equity and justice to its members.

“The party must guarantee internal democracy. For me, any political party that is not fair and just to its members does not deserve to be trusted by the electorate”.