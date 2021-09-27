Ward congress: We’ve built solid base in Kwara – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state weekend said it has built a solid base at the grassroots to ensure it is a formidable party that will wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

The party said the success of its last Saturday ward congress across the 193 wards of the state, was the outcome of the several efforts of the party to strengthen its grassroots base.

A statement by the publicity secretary of the party, Tunde Ashaolu, noted that leadership of the party was impressed by the turnout and conduct of members of the party during the exercise that was monitored by officials from the national secretariat of the party.

Ashaolu said: “As a party that respects due process and committed to internal democracy, we welcome the choices made by delegates during the ward congress.

“The ward congress is part of several efforts we are taking as a party to strengthen our support base at the grassroots and also build a formidable party that is ready to take over power from the clueless All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“We appreciate leaders, elders and relevant stakeholders within the party, especially our national leader, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the ward congress.

“We also commend party members for demonstrating maturity, understanding and cooperation before, during and after the exercise that took place across the state. This is a reflection of the unity, understanding and respect that dwell within the Kwara PDP family.

“We strongly believe that the same level of understanding and cooperation will be sustained during the forthcoming local government and state congresses.

“The party congratulates the newly elected party officers at the ward levels and urges them to see their election as a call to serve and further contribute to the growth and development of the party.”