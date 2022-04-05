Wards consultations: Tour enhanced my understanding of peoples’ challenges – Dr Gwamna

A front line People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in Gombe state, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna,has said that his tour of the 114 wards in the state to consult with the grassroots had enhanced his knowledge of the challenges of the people.

A statement by Dr Gwamna’s media aide Ibrahim Sani Shawai, said he stated this while chatting with journalists in Gombe on Monday.

According to him, the tour has exposed him to the many challenges being faced by the common man as well as the possible ways towards addressing some of the challenges.

Gwamna who recently completed his tour of 114 wards in the 11 Local Government Area of the State said it was vital for such engagement to be carried out to get first hand information on the state of the people and “this is what I hope to sustain to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.’’

“In view of my tour I now comprehensively have a picture of what is on the ground and how to change the narrative for the overall wellbeing and welfare of the good people of Gombe State.

“It is in this regard that I am appealing to the people to give me the necessary supports to advance my idea of human capital development to make the state better for all citizens.’’

Dr Gwamna urged the good people of Gombe to remain hopeful and positive going into the 2023 general elections and support the PDP to bring in better days.