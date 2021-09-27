Warri Wolves appoint Omiponle as new gaffer

Warri Wolves have appointed Omiponle Samson as their new technical adviser, ahead of the 2021/2022 Nigeria National League, NNL, campaign.

This is contained in a club statement released on Monday.

The statement describes Omiponle as an experienced tactician, whose knowledge of the NNL precedes him.

It says Omiponle is a CAF B license coach who is well verse in grassroots football, noting that he is maternally of the Isoko extraction in Delta State and paternally from Ekiti State.

The statement equally confirms the appointment of coaches for the Seasiders, ahead of the forthcoming NNL season.

Sani Sardaunna, former Head Coach of Dynamite will be joining the football club as the new Chief Coach, while former interim head coach, Paul Offor, returns as assistant coach and Austin Jonny as physical trainer.

The statement adds that the executive chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, DSSC, Tonobok Okowa, has approved the appointments of the new coaches.

The Management team of Warri Wolves screened about 91 coaches, who applied for the various coaching positions at the club.

The new coaches will be unveiled at a later date, as preparations for the new season will start in earnest.

Related

No tags for this post.