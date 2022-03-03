Warring northern Taraba communities sign peace pact 

After recurring violence that led to the loss of lives and properties in Shomo and Jole communities in Taraba, the two warring communities on Thursday signed a peace pact.

The peace agreement was the outcome of the report of the commission of enquiry set up by Governor Darius Ishaku on the need embrace peace for the benefit of all.

Governor Ishaku while speaking during the signing of the peace accord in Government House, Jalingo said the age long communal feud between the neighbouring communities of Shomoh and Jole over ownership of ancestral fishing ponds claimed score of lives and property worth millions of naira.

“This peace accord ceremony we are witnessing now is the outcome of the report of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the government, a sustained diplomatic effort, and extensive consultation with elders and opinion leaders from both communities on the importance of embracing peace for the benefit of their people,” he said.

Ishaku, who was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, explained that the state government set up a commission of inquiry on the 8th of June, 2020, as part of sustained efforts to find a long-term solution to the recurring problem.

The appointment of a village head for Jole community, proper boundary demarcation, and the construction of Police outposts in Doubeli, Shomoh Sarki, and Jole Manga were among the other confidence-building measures adopted,” he stated.