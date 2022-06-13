WARSSC stakeholders adopt regional harmonised procedure manual for seed import, export

Stakeholders at the seventh statutory meeting of the West Africa Regional Seed and Seedling Committee (WARSSC) has adopted the regional harmonized procedure manual for seed import and export in West Africa and in the Sahel with the aims of removing barriers to seeds’ movement between Member States, due to the discrepancies in regulations observed so far, at national levels.

The new regulation is expected to complement and strengthen all the protocols already in force in the Member States.

This is also as stock of the progress made in the implementation of the harmonized regional seed regulations in West Africa were taken while also identifying the challenges encountered and the way forward, for the full implementation and emergence of a strong seed industry in the region.

A statement by CORAF Communications Team, said it is also a new instrument which regulates and facilitates the circulation of seeds between Member States, will be adopted at the WARSSC meeting in Cotonou: the regional harmonized procedure manual for seed import and export in West Africa and in the Sahel. Initiated during a previous meeting held in Ouagadougou in 2021, the draft manual was recently validated in Lomé, in May 2022.

CORAF Executive Director, Dr. Abdou Tenkouano, said: “One of the objectives of WARSSC annual meetings is the adoption of complementary executive regulations. In this line, it is expected that the regional harmonized procedure manual for seed import and export in West Africa and in the Sahel will be adopted at the Cotonou meeting.”

“Member States of the ECOWAS-UEMOA-CILSS region are making commendable efforts for the implementation of the harmonized regional seed regulations. The seventh WARSSC meeting will provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress made in this direction, to identify the challenges encountered and to determine the way forward, for the full implementation and emergence of a strong seed industry in the region.

“Member States are not all at the same level in the implementation of harmonized regional seed regulations. This annual meeting will allow countries to capitalize on their experiences to accelerate the development of the seed industry in the region,” he said.

The harmonized regional seed regulations are adopted to be implemented in the fifteen (15) ECOWAS countries, plus Mauritania and Chad (ECOWAS-UEMOA-CILSS region). CORAF has been given the mandate to ensure the WARSSC Permanent Secretariat. In this line, it has the mission to facilitate and coordinate the implementation of the harmonized regional seed regulations in the Member States.

The meeting also provide an opportunity for its members to learn about the progress made in the implementation of harmonized regional seed regulations in the seventeen (17) Member States and other strategic issues related to agricultural inputs will be discussed and a new instrument, adopted.

Placed under the aegis of the Commissions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), and the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), the meeting take stock of the implementation of the conclusions and recommendations of its sixth iteration held in Conakry from June 6 to 8, 2021, and to review and discuss the status of implementation of harmonized regional seed regulations in Member States.

In addition to the adoption of this new regulation, participants also discuss other strategic issues relating to agricultural inputs, common to the Member States.

More than fifty actors took part in the meeting, including representatives of the National Seed Committees of the Member States of the ECOWAS-UEMOA-CILSS region, representatives of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions, representatives of regional farmers organizations and several other key players in the seed sector, including the private sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

