Wase politics: Adamu Adamu’s rejoinder in perspective



Issues bordering on zoning of political positions appear to dominate political discourse in the past few weeks as the 2023 approaches. Perhaps, the most recent are the open letter by one Alin Melafiya and a rejoinder by Adamu Adamu. Melafiya is a grassroots politician in Wase, Plateau state.

Adamu Adamu, no doubt is a very young man whom I have never met physically. His approach to issues has demonstrated enormous potential for a lot of ventures including leadership. He also showcases commendable level of proficiency in English which I think goes a long way to reveal how intelligent young Adamu is. Adamu Adamu hails from Bashar, Wase local government area of Plateau state. He is a grandson to the current Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, who also hails from Bashar.

It is self-deception to expect the young Adamu Adamu who is wallowing in affluence courtesy of his grandfather to write something less than the rejoinder: Understanding the Concept of Zoning of Elective and Appointive Positions in Wase: A Rejoinder.

However, the major objective of this piece is to try as much as possible devoid of sentiment to correct certain misrepresentations as well as ascertain the veracity of certain submissions in the two conflicting pieces but NOT to join issues with anybody.

In the said rejoinder, Adamu makes a laudable attempt to wade in and address some allegations leveled against his grandfather, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase, in the said open letter by Alin Melafiya. Adamu scratches on a variety of issues bordering on the contemporary political developments in Wase federal constituency, particularly, with regards to distribution of both elective and appointive political positions and even appointments into the federal civil service.

Traditionally, Wase local government area has seven or eight top political positions that by convention are shared among the four component districts of Wase, Lamba, Bashar and Kadarko. In most cases where the appointive positions go are determined by the elective positions in the post elections era, largely influenced by the governor of the state. This has been the practice from time immemorial. But such arrangement, which is called zoning, had never been tempered with, as under the watch of Governor Simon Bako Lalong, and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase as the most critical political figure from the area and closest political ally of Governor Lalong from Wase. There is no gainsaying that the zoning arrangement gives sense of belonging to people of the area.

The known political positions are:A. Elective:1. Local council chairman2. Member, House of Representatives, National Assembly three. Member, Plateau State House of Assembly4.Deputy council chairman B. Appointive:1. Member, Plateau State Executive Council (state commissioner)2. Secretary to the local government council3. Secretary, local government education authorityand, perhaps, leader of the council (speaker). The known political elective and appointive positions as outlined above, are household to virtually all politicians in Wase local government area. Any other appointive post is a matter of privilege and opportunity to individuals and the exclusive powers of governor and Mr President.

The said open letter to the Wase local council chairman, Hon. Ado Abubakar Buba, drew his attention to concentration of the eight top political positions and others in one of the four districts which is clearly against the usual practice under a political party. The letter accuses Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase of using his influence to concentrate the appointive and some privileged positions in his district of Bashar. The association decries the situation and describes it as marginalisation of the other districts.

Meanwhile, Comrade Adamu Adamu in his wild response obviously in an effort to exonerate his grandfather and benefactor, Ahmed Wase, of any wrongdoing, knits an esoteric piece that needs a great deal of sophistication, efforts and patience to unravel as he chronicles a range of issues. However, doubtful, whether Adamu succeeds in defending the political reputation of his grandfather and benefactor. In his submissions, certain hitherto latent issues become manifest, but, only for the discerning minds. For instance, in his breakdown of distribution of the eight known elective and appointive positions, unintentionally reveals to the world how Lamba district, from where I hail, has been grossly marginalised. By who? May be, the answer comes as we move on. In his analysis, he maintains that Lamba carts away the posts of secretary to the local government council and the federal commissioner, Public Complaints Commission. This goes a long way to expose Adamu’s ignorance of how these positions are distributed as he tends to compare apple with orange instead of apple with apple and orange with orange.

In the current scheme of affairs, Lamba district is only left with the post of the secretary to the council. Bashar district, as it stands, accounts for the posts of member, House of Representatives, which is occupied by Adamu’s grandfather; member, Plateau State Executive Council (commissioner) occupied by Hon. Sa’ad Bello; Secretary, Local Government Education Authority being filled by Saleh ibn Yakub and lastly leader of the council (speaker). Meanwhile, Wase District holds sway the local government council as the incumbent chairman, Ado Buba hails from there as Kadarko fistrict clinches the post of member, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Yahya Adamu Mavo and that of deputy council chairman.

Whose actions or inactions led to this unprecedented bastardisation of the power sharing norm is what becomes obvious in the course of this piece. But, surprisingly, Adamu Adamu in paragraph 2 of his rejoinder, maintains that the current distribution of the positions is in “adherence to the principle of justice”. To justify those obvious imbalances Adamu further argues that “Zoning of elective positions from the higher to the lower hierarchy is purely a party prerogative, party members or faithfuls(sic) can only advised (sic) based on prevailing circumstances… ” However, one may tend to ask, who is the PARTY, does a party operate independent of politicians like the deputy speaker and the governor. Adamu also stresses that the deputy speaker worked hard over the years to ensure that every district produces at least an elective or appointive position in every dispensation. People like us from Lamba district can confidently say this is a blatant lie from Adamu. Rather he could say at least an appointive position. It suffices to say that as political permutations ahead of 2023 commence, the deputy speaker may still work hard as usual to ensure that only appointive position comes to Lamba. This is the justice my namesake Adamu Adamu is talking about. Of course, for the known political posts of state commissioner; secretary to the local government and education secretary are under the exclusive powers of the governor but critical political stakeholders from the affected areas are consulted before such appointments are made. They oftentimes even nominate the candidates. So, I think coming to the open to tell the world that blames for the lopsidedness in terms of the known political appointive positions should be apportioned on the one with the prerogatives will not hold waters. I would like to refer the reader to my recent piece entitled: “Wase Politics: Gov. Lalong, the Chief Saboteur of or the “Biggest”Accomplice in Undermining Principle of Sense of Belonging” for better understanding of the politics of appointive positions.

Coming to privileged political positions or those influenced to the Area because of an opportunity to sons or daughters of the soil as well as the prerogatives of Plateau state governor and Mr President. These are appointive political positions that are sourced from both state and federal governments but are very unpredictable. They include CEOs of state and federal government agencies; Board chairmen and members and executive directors, among others. The writer of the open letter in question and Adamu who put down what he tags a rejoinder, agree that Wase has the following positions under this category:1. Chairman, Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Justice Yakubu Idris(retd(Bashar District, Elder Brother to the Deputy Speaker) 2. Board Member, Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Hon. Lawal Adamu Gudus (Bashar District)3. State Commissioner, PLASIEC, Hajiya Hafsat Aminu (Bashar District)4.Rector, Federal Poly Shendam, Dr. Mikaila Zakari Ya’u(Bashar District) 5. Acting Registrar/CEO, Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria, Malam Jaafaru Abdullahi (Wase District) 6. Executive Director, NVRI, vom, Hajiya Maryam Muhammad (Wase District) 7. Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Lower Benue, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad (Kadarko District) 8. Federal Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission, Alhaji Abbas Abdullahi (Lamba District) 9.State Coordinator, NTI, Sulaiman Musa Nyalun (Bashar District) 10. APC Chairman, Plateau South, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Nyalun (Bashar District)Based on these pieces of information which are extracted from the data captured by the two conflicting pieces, it is axiomatic that Bashar district accounts for six positions, three state and the other three federal. Wase has two, both federal while Lamba and Kadarko districts one federal political appointment each. It is also clear here who gets what, but the pertinent question remains HOW?

Regarding the federal appointments said to have been influenced by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase, I tend to agree with my namesake Adamu that “When reflecting on political appointments influenced by the Deputy Speaker at the federal level, one can deduce(sic) that there was high degree of adherence to the principle of justice, equity and fairness…” May be only for the intensifier phrase “high degree”, I would like to say the available data speak to that fact. However, for the privileged appointive political positions that emanate from the State, it is also obvious from the above. Bashar District carts away everything, but who is to blame?

Author of the open letter, Melafiya, accuses Ahmed Wase of influencing the said positions to his home district whereas the deputy speaker’s grandson Adamu vehemently objects and argues that the positions, like the known top appointive ones, are also under the exclusive powers of Governor Lalong. Perhaps, this argument might hold some waters if the deputy speaker and the governor belong to different political parties or in a serious and dirty factional squabbles. Since there is none, the normal practice is assumed to have preceded all these privileged appointive positions. Still my recent article on the principle of sense of belonging explains this scenario.

At this juncture, I would like to attend to other salient points or issues that Adamu raises in his piece:a. Appointment of a civil servant to a position particularly when such civil servant is not on a grade level that qualifies them to hold such position.Reference to appointment of Sulaiman Musa Nyalun as NTI Plateau State Coordinator which Adamu also claims to be strictly under the prerogative powers of respective agencies. Not influenced by all forms of politics. Would like draw the attention of my friend that he only speaks of the ideal which is never the case within the Nigerian sociopolitical context. He even accuses people like us who say is possible to intercede for people as we believe it was done for Sulaiman Musa Nyalun, of show of blatant ignorance or selfishness. But we are part of system. He is also part of the system. He knows inside him that is very possible. Is a matter of phone calls or a day visit to whisper into the ears of the political figure and it is done. Only if Adamu Adamu says it is impossible to do for people like us who hail from other districts. In this case is understandable.

b. Position of APC Chairman, Plateau South: My friend and brother Adamu Adamu appears to trivialise the position in his write up. He pushes away the position as if it were nothing to write home about. I would like to say those who nominated Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Nyalun for the post know very well what it takes to preside over affairs of a political party at a zonal level. They know what it means politically. I assure him if the post were unimportant would not have been Alhaji Musa Nyalun and would not have been Bashar District. It is a fact and there are avalanche of evidence pointing to that in many spheres. He argues that outcry over the position is unnecessary because in the contemporary political setting, the post does not attract any pecuniary benefits to the holder. Would also like him to know that money is anything but not everything.

C. His vague summarizations of appointments of legislative aides: make them clear and we respond in black and white. Saying Wase District has 40 aides while others more than 30 each is not convincing. Who are they? If it true we challenge him to list them and we pick the holes in the their appointments.

D. Appointments at NIA: he claims that the first appointment secured for Wase indigene at the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA was from Wase district. So what? What is special about NIA? I accused my friend of being selective and economical with information. What of those folks who were the first set in other agencies.

E. Appointment at the EFCC: he also claims in his Rejoinder that Wase’s first job slot to EFCC was also from Wase District. How true is it. No convincing explanation instead he accuses someone else of squandering the said slot. We also challenge the young man to come clear and tell the good people of Wase federal constituency, who was that candidate and who squandered the rare opportunity. This is how to address educated people in a serious argument. We also assure him if he doesn’t give unambiguous explanation we will tell the world what actually transpired and who actually squandered that slot for obvious reasons.

F. Appointments to CBN and Other Lucrative Agencies: for people like us, it is indeed saddening for Adamu Adamu to have pushed such garbage on to us. The reader may agree to the fact that in all that we do, is not how early or being first that matters but how well or how successful. In his usual way, claims that the first set of people employed at the Apex Bank and other lucrative agencies like the NDIC were from other districts than Bashar. I also challenge him that it is not a matter of being first. Let him come up with a comprehensive list of employees of Wase extraction from the CBN and other lucrative agencies and let us see which district has the majority. If he covers that of the NIA because it is a security agency I think same should not be applied in this instance. This is how we join issues. We insist, who are the “folks” from other districts. Let’s compare and contrast. He can’t intimidate us with vague and equivocal statements. We have outgrown this level. It was on this same platform the young man admitted that the system in place, had produced millionaires and multimillionaires but outside the Constituency and in a matter of months he comes to mock us with unsubstantiated arguments. We can’t stomach such. We call a spade a spade, period.

I concur to some reactions that caution the young man against spontaneous response just because of some level of proficiency in the English language. Of course, the medium matters for it is the vehicle for conveyance of thoughts and nuances but it makes no sense when there are no meaningful thoughts to be conveyed. One ends up giving vacuous stretches. It is always good we ponder before committing our thoughts to writing.

My name sake Adamu Adamu thanks so much for challenging us to the arena. We meet again with you or with any other challenger. It is for the overall good of our people. May Allah help us all. I rest my case.

Saluwe writes from Jos, Plateau state.

