WASSCE: Osun begs exited N-Power teachers to return

Osun state government has appealed to N-Power teachers to return to school to complete the revision for students preparing for West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A statement by the senior special adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Special Intervention Programmes, Lukman Abimbola Bello, said the appeal became necessary because some of the N-Power teachers were directly teaching SS3 classes in Osun public high schools.

“I want to passionately appeal to the affected ex- N-Power volunteers in Batch A and Batch B to please honour Osun government. No sacrifice is too much for the future of our students.”

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Folorunso Oladoyin, had earlier called on the exited N-Power teachers to return to school and cover the syllabus for the students preparing to start WAEC, August 17.

But, coordinators of N-Power in Osogbo and Olorunda local governments warned the volunteers against falling for “use and dump strategy of the government.”

In a communiqué issued after a meeting held on August 9, the two local governments insisted that they would not resume until there is concrete agreement with the government.

“We volunteers frown at the actions of the state government since the commencement of our program that our program has been suspended by the federal government.

“If truly the state government needs our service, they should call us to a meeting where the terms and conditions of service would be discussed and agreed upon.

“That we no longer subscribe to contract job, we have been trained for over three years and we ought to be given permanent appointment.

“We are tired of scheme, contracts, Adhoc, part time jobs, we want permanent employment.

“We are appealing to the Osun state government to create spaces for us in order to contribute our own quotas to development of the state.

“We are also appealing to Osun state government to give adequate treatment and preference to just exited N-Power volunteers in the ongoing teacher’s recruitments in the state as the way it was done during past administration (2013) teacher recruitments.”