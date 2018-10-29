WASSCE: Registration for private candidates continues – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says registration for its

first series of the West African Senior School certificate Examination

(WASSCE) for private candidates is still in progress.

The examination body said this in a press statement issued yesterday

by its spokesperson, Demianus Ojijeogu.

It stated that the examination will be conducted between January and

February 2019.

According to the statement, the registration started October 8 and

will end December 28.

It said the registration procedure has been designed to accommodate

biometric features that will be used for validation at the examination

centre.

“After obtaining the registration pin, candidates should log on to

www.waeconline.org,” it said.

The council also said there is provision for “walk –in” candidates and

candidates with special needs.

“Walk –in candidates, who wish to write the examination after the

close of entries may be accommodated, provided they register less than

24 hours to the scheduled time of the paper they intend to write. The

walk-in candidates’ fee is N2, 5000 only,” the statement said.

The statement said the special needs candidates will also register

online but “they must state clearly their disabilities: blind, low

vision, spastic, speech etc.

“Candidates must conclude registration within two weeks of first

access to the website during registration period,” the statement said.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of

N13, 950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.