WASSCE: School proprietors predict mass failure

Private schools owners in the country have expressed concerns over students’ preparedness for the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) billed to commence on August 17.

The proprietors stated this in response to the federal government’s directive that schools should resume academic activities on August 4, for exit classes.

However, the proprietors under the aegis of Private Schools Owners Association (APSON) advocated for four to six weeks academic revision to enable students adequately prepare for the examination.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by Bishop Godly Opukeme and Bishop Elakhe Imoukhede, chairman and national director of administration of the association, respectively.

The proprietors said: “The candidates have been out of school for over four months during which time some have abandoned their books and engaged in economic activities to assist their parents.”

“The students therefore need a minimum of one month to re-acclimatise to school environment.

“We wish to reiterate that to avoid mass failure, the students need between four and six weeks for effective revision as our people are used to the conventional schooling and are yet to fully come to term with e-learning”.

The statement further said the association has constituted a national COVID-19 committee ahead of school resumption.