Watch your utterances against Biafra, IPOB warns Apostle Suleiman 

A pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned fiery preacher, Apostle Suleiman to desist from making unguarded utterances against Biafra.

The group in a statement to the press through their media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, warned the man of God to mind his pastoral work and steer clear of the freedom fight being pushed by the group.

They posited that in as much as they would not want to meddle with men of God, they would wish that they mind their business.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unprovoked verbal attack and ranting by Apostle Suleiman against IPOB and the enterprising Igbo nation.

“It is a puzzle that a man of God will abandon his calling and resort to attacking a nation without any cause.

“When has unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation become part of Suleiman’s calling? We don’t intend to join issues with Apostle Suleiman and his likes such as Tunde Bakare but our message to them is very unambiguous.

“They should steer clear from any matter concerning IPOB or the great Igbo race. Let them concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from unguarded utterances or vituperations on subjects beyond them.





“We warn Apostle Suleiman and his likes to restrain from any comments on IPOB or Igbo nation as that will not be tolerated any more. We don’t want to have issues with any man of God, and men of God should know their limits,” the group warns.

