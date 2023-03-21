Water company has to accelerate sustainable clean water preservation

As part of its efforts to promote and accelerate sustainable clean water preservation, CWAY Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of drinking water and other consumer goods, is poised to celebrate the United Nation’s World Water Day (WWD) 2023 with a series of events and activities that promote the importance of clean and safe water for all.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday and CWAY will host a thought leadership forum featuring Associate Professor Roland Efe Uwadiae, a distinguished environmentalist and Marine Scientist from the University of Lagos, as keynote speaker. He will be speaking on the theme of this year’s WWD – “Accelerating Change”.

According to the United Nations, “World Water Day celebrates and raises awareness of billions of people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

The Senior Director, External Affairs, CWAY Nigeria Drinking Water Science & Technology Co. Ltd, Mr. Tony Ojumoola, says: “At CWAY, we recognise the importance of safe and clean drinking water, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to it. Since we began operations in Nigeria over two decades ago, we have made significant contributions towards providing clean drinking water to millions of Nigerians. Our commitment to this cause has not wavered, and we will continue to do more.

“We have invested heavily in modern technology and equipment that allows us to produce high-quality water that meets international standards. Our factories are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that enable us to produce large volumes of water, while maintaining the highest level of hygiene and safety.”

Speaking also, the Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Sobhan Mukherjeerr, adds: “We are committed to promoting awareness on the importance of clean water and the need to conserve water resources. Through our various corporate social responsibility initiatives, we have provided access to safe water to communities that lack access to it. We have also organised several water conservation campaigns aimed at educating the public on the need to use water responsibly.”

The thought leadership programme is expected to bring together experts, stakeholders, and industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities related to water conservation, sustainability, and access.

“We are delighted to have Professor Uwadiae join us as our keynote speaker for World Water Day 2023,” said Rohit Prakash Gupta, Marketing Director at CWAY Group. “His insights and expertise will inspire us to think critically and creatively about how we can all work together to ensure that everyone has access to safe and clean water.”

In addition to the thought leadership forum, CWAY Group will also carry out several initiatives to promote the importance of water conservation and sustainability. These initiatives include sharing drinking water with traffic control officers across Lagos State to demonstrate CWAY Group’s commitment to providing clean and safe water to all and organising a media tour of its high-profile tech-driven plant among other initiatives.

A CWAY representative states: “We believe At CWAY Group that access to clean and safe water is a basic human right. I want to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to safe and clean drinking water. We will also continue to promote awareness on the importance of clean water and the need to conserve water resources.

“Through our World Water Day 2023 activities, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and inspire people to take action to protect this vital resource.”

