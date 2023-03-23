Water coy marks World Water Day, refreshes consumers

The Bigi premium drinking water produced by Rite Foods Limited has joined other global brands in marking this year’s World Water Day and continues to reinvigorate Nigerians with long-lasting refreshing moments for healthiness.

The unrivalled brand which is produced with global best practices in purification offers quality, freshness, confidence, and reliability, with a leading position in the table water market in the country.

Celebrated annually on 22 March, this year’s World Water Day with the theme “Accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis,” is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water.

In his remark, Rite Foods’ Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said with the availability of the Bigi Premium Drinking Water across the country and beyond, the brand has provided access to cleaner and safer water for consumers in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6, being one of the world’s precious resources.

He stated that water is very essential to health and vital for other projects that are of great value to the people, hence it should be made available to meet the growing demand for it.

The Rite Foods boss further affirmed that with the Bigi Premium Drinking Water brand, consumers are assured maximum satisfaction and rejuvenating experience that makes the product widely accepted in the market, having been produced in a world-class factory with the latest technological infrastructure that makes it unique.

