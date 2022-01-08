Water FC set to scout, screen football talents

A rising football academy in Nigeria, Water FC will between January 12 and 14, 2022 scout and screen young and talented footballers to prosecute the proposed Amateur One League for 2022/2023 League Season and sponsor some for European clubs.

The screening programme is scheduled for FIFA goal project, located inside package B of Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

The CEO Water FC, Mr Makanjuola Nureni, who disclosed this in Abuja said part of his plans was to give back to society and assist some exceptional players who have no agent yet to fulfil their dream of playing abroad a reality.

Nureni said there are plans to capture Lagos, Makurdi, Abuja, Porthacourt and other parts of the country and breed professional footballers across the regions

The Abuja-based football manager said the age bracket of the project is within 13-24 years, and they will not pay for the proposed trial.

“The Water FC will hit Nigerian league this season as we are set to buy a Pro one slot for the year 2022/2023 league season. We are set to screen and scout for talented players that would be used to prosecute the next season while exceptionally brilliant ones would be made to sign for European clubs without paying a dime.

“It is my dream to give back to the society particularly those young talented players who have no agent yet. I have spent more than 25 years in this business and our records speak. Let’s build more stars,” Makanjuola said.

Water FC have players across European Leagues as some have made national teams cuts.

Players like Babatunde Michael, Success Makanjuola,Okechukwu Gabriel, Chinonso Emeka, Adewale Oladoye and others are being managed by Water FC and they are doing well at their various clubs

Water Football Club and MK Sports Int’l Abuja have therefore paged salary of his player for the proposed Pro-One league between the range of N150, 000 and N250, 000, while some will jet out for European clubs