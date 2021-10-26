Water packaging: NAFDAC warns against sub-standard practices as ATYAP stages convention

The National Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday reiterated their resolve to always ensure safe packaging and delivery of water for all Nigerians.

The Director General of NAFDAC Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who spoke during the annual convention and award ceremony organised by Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) in Abuja assured that the agency would continue to partner relevant bodies in a bid to advance its mandate.

Represented by NAFDAC Director Public Affairs, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, Prof. Adeyeye listed common lapses in water factory to include non-functional UV water/air steriliser, production activity in the absence of production manager, water establishments producing with expired license.

Others are alteration of production flow (both line and facility), non-batch coding of water product, algae growth on treatment plant area, leakage on the pipelines, product label not legible, manual filling of bottle/jar, producing in pest infested environment, stacking of finished products on bare floor, having most of the substituted documents as fake among others.

The DG however, emplored members of ATWAP to always uphold the required tenets in discharging their duties always.

On her part, ATWAP President, Mrs Clementina Chinwe Ativie, acknowledged existence of quacks in the table water production, but assured that the association was doing all it could to compliment NAFDAC’s efforts in eradicating them.

Mrs Ativie specifically said a structure is currently being designed in partnership with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and a recycling expert “to evolve a system of buying back our production and packaging waste nationwide through ATWAP structure.

“This alone should atleast create 500, 000 job in the next two to three years.”

The ATWAP President had earlier lamented that lack of steady power supply was among major factors, mitigating against their various water companies.

The association honoured some deserving individuals and organisations among who was the NAFDAC DG as most inspiring public officer of the year.