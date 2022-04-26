Water, sanitation, hygiene issues key to curbing cholera – WHO 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that cholera control efforts is a holistic one, including more than vaccination as the need to address issues around Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) remains critical in the long term.

WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Kazadi Molumbo, made stated this during the five- day WHO training on the integration of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) in emergency and preventative contexts at Fraser Suites, Abuja.

He noted that it brings to bear the need to improve coordination of cholera control efforts and ensure that clean and safe water as well as improve hygienic practices as highlighted in the cholera control plans are implemented in a sustainable manner to ensure the world achieves the desired goal.

“Nigeria has just degraded its biggest cholera outbreak which commenced in 2021 with over 100,000 suspected cases reported.

“We are mindful of the support by different partners and donors through WHO for the response, including reactive vaccination with over 1.7 million persons vaccinated each with 2 doses of Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) across 7 LGAs in 4 states of Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe and Zamfara.

“We are confident that the opportunity of this training for knowledge sharing from the three levels of the organisation and the multiple country participants, will not only help improve on the gaps identified but also ensure that countries are better prepared to request, plan and implement quality campaigns with OCV as part of their national cholera control plans and further contribute the long-term goal of Ending Cholera by 2030.

“WHO is cognisant of the need to implement quality campaigns and the operational challenges in different contexts. Nigeria has demonstrated capacity to implement campaigns in difficult settings, including security challenges as experienced in the 2 LGAs in Zamfara as well as addressed and improved campaign data quality, through the use of real time reporting by vaccination teams using hand mobile phones.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

