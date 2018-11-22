WaterAid beckons FG to prioritize sanitation at all levels 



WaterAid has urged the Nigerian government to commence action towards prioritizing sanitation for all levels through the value chain, capture to safe disposal and improve budget allocations to the sector.



WaterAid Nigeria country director, Dr. Chichi Aniagolu Okoyo, who was represented by the communication officer Blessing Sani, made this statement recently during the commemoration of 2018 World Toilet day with the theme: ‘When Nature calls’.



“It state that in Nigeria, 52% of schools are without a toilet and around 62 million children do not have a decent toilet at home, this means that children are being dangerously exposed to illnesses that could kill them.



According to him, Nigeria ranks third in the world with the number of individuals with no access to a decent toilet.



She noted that a new report showing that the education and health of millions of children is threatening by a lack of access to toilet at school and at home.



Additionally, government need to invest more money in sanitation and ensure an integrated approach and improved transparency in monitoring and reporting.



“Nigeria is on course to have universal access to water by 2039, the percentage of population with access to a decent toilet is dropping and adding that we will need about 15 million people yearly to have a decent toilet before we can reach everyone, everywhere,” he stressed



She stated further, that we must focus on harnessing the power of ecosystems in capturing and treating human waste to producing useful resources such as water, energy for electricity and fertilizers to help grow crops.



“We should not focus only on ending defecation in Nigeria but also work to ensure that captured human waste does not end up contaminating the environment and affecting human health and livelihood.



According to the joint monitoring programme (JMP) more than 120 million Nigerians currently do not have access to a decent toilet and about 40 million Nigerians practice open defecation, which contributes to the death of nearly 60,000 children under five every year from diarrhoea, one of the highest number in the world.



“Strong institutions, accountability and mechanisms that turn investment into effective services for people most in need are critical to achieving universal water access and safe human waste management,” she said.

