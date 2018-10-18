WaterAid, others take hand washing campaign to IDP camps

As part of activities to commemorate the 2018 Global Handwashing Day, WaterAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has taken hand washing campaign to various Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Abuja.

Addressing pressmen before departing to various camps, the Chief Scientific officer, Water Quality Controller and Scientific Division of the federal Ministry of Water Resource, Mrs.

Chizuma Okpara said the visit was one of the activities to commemorate the 2018 celebration.

And the theme for this year: “Clean Hands, A Recipe for Good Health, so we want to pass the message out that regular handing washing is one avenue known to be successful in the breaking of transmission of diseases.

“So we are focusing on the eight IDP camps today, we want to pass the message across that handing washing enhances healthy living.

We want them to make hand washing a habit because it is one of the route through which disease transmission can be broken.

“She said the group decided to focus on IDP camps, this year because it is aware of the level of outbreak of diseases in the camp.

“We also know that we have slots of vulnerable people there.

Last year, we visited school and primary healthcare centres where must of these people were trained because we want them to take the information back to their based while the school children was meant to step the message down because once the children imbibe the habit of hand washing, it becomes part of them because children are great agent of change.

So our choice of the IDP camps is to pass the message wider,” she said.

At Pegi, a community in the Kuje Area Council, the IDPs has lamented the spate of sicknesses affecting their children due to lack of toilets in most of their homes.

They explained that due to the lack of water and toilet in their houses they resorted to using defecating in bushes, adding that it is worrisome because the method was not safe especially in the night.

One of the IDPs, Fibi Ezra, who came from Chibok community in Borno called on the federal government to come their aides.

The teams leader of the group to Kabusa camp, the head of PWASH project in the ministry of Water Resources, Hajia Jummai Umar Wakaso, took the women and children through the rudiment of hand washing.

Wakaso who communicated with the IDPs in Hausa said the promotion of hand washing with soap will reduce diarrhoea contamination between 27 per cent and 48 per cent.

She therefore urged the women to wash their hands with soap before cooking, eating or feeding their children or breast feeding.

The Kabusa and Sheritti ward IDP secretary, Mr. Muhammed Usman Gadama, said the camp in Kabusa which is about four years, has been vandalised and the ongoing work there has not been completed forcing some of the displaced persons to swat with villages.

According to him, the displaced persons always assembled at a nearby field for meetings.

Gadama who appreciated the hand washing trainings by the visiting teams said: “This is the first time we will be trained on hand washing.

Other visitors coming to see us have never taught us any valuable lesson like this.

We will continue to encourage our people to imbibe the act of hand washing as part of efforts to reduce infections in the camp,” he promised One of the IDP women, Hajia Kaltimmi Buba Hassan, appreciated the visiting team, saying the women has benefited immensely from the training.

While promising that what was taught would be put to use even as she called on the government to come to the aid of the displaced peoples by resettling them.

“Today I have learnt about the importance of hand washing especially after using the toilets, before cooking, we will try as much as possible to put what we learnt into practice.

But we also wish to call on the government to assist us.

So we can be settled in our respective states,” she pleaded.

