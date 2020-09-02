‘WaterAid sanitation project to impact 5,000 Kaduna households’



International non-governmental organisation, WarerAid has launched a Scaling-up Hygiene Project, targeting 5,000 households in Kaduna state in a bid to reduce the Covid-19 spread and tackle other water borne diseases.

The project which is in collaboration with Aid Foundation and Kaduna State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (RUWASSA), is designed to promote good hygiene practices in 14 vulnerable local government areas.



Addressing the project launch, Executive Director of Aid Foundation, Mr Emmanuel Bonet, said the project would be implemented through a government-led mechanism to ensure ownership and sustainability in 14 local government areas – Kaduna North; Chikun, Kaduna South, Igabi, Kaura, Birnin Gwari, Kauru, Ikara, Kajuru, Sanga, Sabon Gari, Zangon Kataf, Kagarko, and Soba.



Bonet noted that the project would focus on three critical areas hygiene promotion, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) advocacy and direct services, to improve hygiene practices, achieve better health outcomes and general wellbeing of the people.

“The hygiene promotion will involve large scale campaigns, WASH advocacy will influence long term prioritisation of WASH, while direct services will provide water facilities at primary healthcare centres and public institutions. We hope to reach more than 4.0 million people with hygiene promotion messages using a wide range of behavioural change communication channels, such as jingles, billboards, mainstream and social media.



“Kaduna state is the third most populated state in Nigeria and like others states in the country, it is not well equipped to manage the devastating impact of the widespread transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

Unveiling the project, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, described the project as crucial in the campaign against COVID-19 pandemic, saying the state government had adopted proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus in rural communities, through awareness creation activities and provision of WASH facilities.



He however stressed that the people need to be enlightened on precautionary steps to protect themselves against the virus and other water borne diseases, by not living in fear but living in care.

The Director General, KADRUWASSA, Ahmed Munir, thanked WaterAid and Aid Foundation for the partnership to reach communities with WASH facilities and information.

He said with the support of DFID and UNICEF, the agency had completed 3,414 water projects with 10,084 water points under the sanitation, hygiene and water in Nigeria project II between 2019 to date.



Water Aid Project Manager, Adebayo Idowu, said the project was designed to strengthen ongoing efforts by governments aimed at stemming further spread of the pandemic in the country.