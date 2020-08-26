WaterAids gets N284mn Heineken Africa grant for hygiene project

WaterAids Nigeria has secured a grant of N284 million (€622,000) from Heineken African Foundation for COVID -19 emergency response work which will help vulnerable communities protect themselves against the spread of the disease.

The project is designed to strengthen ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria by supporting national and state governments to promote hygiene practices and hygiene behaviour change on a massive scale.

The funds are part of the Heineken Africa Foundation’s generous N547 million (€1.2 million) donation to WaterAid to support the international charity’s water, sanitation and hygiene work in vulnerable communities in sub-saharan Africa.

Speaking during the virtual project launch of the Scale-Up Hygiene project, WaterAid Nigeria’s country director, Evelyn Mere, said: “The need for clean water and good hygiene has never been more urgent as we battle to contain the spread of COVID-19. Hand-washing with water and soap is the first line of defence against COVID-19, but around 60 million Nigerians don’t have access to clean water and a staggering 167 million, that is 84% of the population, lack access to basic hand-washing facilities.

She stated further that tackling COVID-19 requires a comprehensive approach, including preventive, protective and curative interventions. As leading experts in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), it is WaterAid’s moral duty to play a pivotal role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, by focusing on one of our key areas of expertise hygiene promotion. Hygiene promotion, and particularly hand washing with soap and water, has been identified as the first line of defense against COVID-19.