Watford, Brentford join Aribo chase

Premier League clubs Watford and Brentford have joined the list of clubs interested in Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have been reported to have keen interest in the Nigeria international.

Watford and Brentford, according to dialymail are now among the clubs tracking the 25–yea-old.

Aribo joined Rangers in 2019 from Charlton and has flourished north of the border making 116 appearances, scoring 21 times and setting up 18 further goals.

Aribo flourished under former manager Steven Gerrard and was a key figure in Rangers’ first top-flight title success in 10 years last season.

The midfielder has continued to shine in the early days of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s Ibrox rein, being named man of the match in Sunday’ 3-1 win at Livingston.

He has 18 months left on his contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

