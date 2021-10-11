Watford proud of Troost-Ekong’s outing for Super Eagles

Premier League club Watford have praised William Troost-Ekong for his performance for Nigeria in the international week.

Troost-Ekong featured for the Eagles in both legs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic.

After a shock defeat against Central African Republic in Lagos on Thursday, Troost-Ekong helped the Eagles avenged the loss with a 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Douala on Sunday.

The win saw the Eagles take their points tally to nine in Group C and will face Liberia on matchday five of the qualifiers in November.

And commenting on Troost-Ekong’s performance, the Hornets wrote on Twitter:”Assist for @WTroostEkong 👏

“Our centre-back set up Victor Osimhen’s goal in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory last night! 🐝🇳🇬.”

On his part, Troost-Ekong hailed defensive partner Leon Balogun for his first ever goal for the Eagles and Ahmed Musa who earned his 101st cap.

Troost-Ekong wrote on his Instagram page:”Revenge is a dish best served…with 3 points.

“Congrats to my brother Leon Balogun on his first goal. And to our legend Ahmed Musa on his 101 caps! We move!”