Watford wish Okoye, Ekong good luck in AFCON 2021

Ahead of Wednesday’s final Group D match against Guinea-Bissau, Watford have sent good luck message to their Nigeria stars Maduka Okoye and William Troost-Ekong.

Both Okoye and Troost-Ekong played important roles as the Eagles secured wins in their opening two games.

A 1-0 win against Egypt and a 3-1 victory over Sudan, saw the three-time AFCON champions advance into the knockout round with a game to spare.

Up next for Austine Eguavoen’s men is Guinea-Bissau, who must win to stand a chance of making the round of 15.

And ahead of the game, the Hornets wished both players all the best.“OkoyeMaduka & Troost-Ekong🆚 Guinea-Bissau

Best of luck maintaining that 100% record at #AFCON2021 with #TeamNigeria.”