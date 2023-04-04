Wayas: Senate frowns at delayed burial 14 months after death

The Senate Tuesday frowned at the continuous stay in mortuary of the remains of President of the Senate in the Second Republic, Dr Joseph Wayas 14 months after death in a London hospital.

Joseph Wayas had after hospitalisation at a London hospital, died on the 20th of November, 2021 and his remains deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

Fourteen months after, the Senate through a motion moved by Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP Cross Rivers South), declared that the delay on burial of the former Senate President , was embarrassing to the Senate and the federal government.

It consequently called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, evacuate the remains of the deceased from the London hospital mortuary for befitting burial in Nigeria, just as it also called for his immortalisation.

Senator Bassey in his lead debate on the motion, informed the Senate that the remains of Joseph Wayas has been in mortuary of a London hospital since November 2021 after his death .

He suggested that the Senate should urgently take over the burial plans of the deceased to save the country from further embarrassment.

“It is very worrisome and embarrassing that 14 months after the death of the former Senate President, his remains, still lies in the morgue in UK.

“The Senate needs to as a matter of urgency, intervene by taking over the burial plans of the deceased,” he said.

Many of the Senators such as Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North), Uche Ekwunife ( PDP Anambra Central) and Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA Abia South) , expressed sadness on the development and called on the Senate to liaise with relevant authorities for way out .

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the delay on the burial of former Senate President, 14 months after death, is very embarrassing to the National Assembly and the federal government.

“This is not a good commentary on us as a country. Unfortunately to stop this type of embarrassment, attempt made last year for Presiding officers of the National Assembly be given medical supports for life by Nigeria was rejected by us during voting on constitution amendments.

“The embarrassment at hand with the Joseph Wayas remains, calls for reflection and i hope the 10th Assembly will do the needful “, he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

