Wazobia FM presenter, others, donate relief materials to Abuja orphanage

In the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations, a popular presenter in Wazobia FM, Mr Expensive James, has led other well-meaning Nigerians to donate relief materials to Marvelous Anricia orphanage home in Tunga Ajima village in Dei-Dei, Abuja.

The items donated included: cartons of noodles, bottles of groundnut oil, bags of garri, bags of cheese balls, tissue paper, cartons of biscuit, clothes, diapers, tubers of yam, cartons of spaghetti, bags of rice, toiletries, among other things.

Donating the relief materials Sunday, Expensive, who is also the founder of Help One Foundation, a non governmental organization (NGO), said that it was his own little way of giving back to the society that produced him.

He added that the orphaned children are future senators, governors and other important dignitaries in society and that they biological parents had brought curses upon themselves by discarding children given to them by God.

He said: “This is not the first time I would be visiting the orphanage, as my work is more of relating to society, especially the less privileged. God has blessed me tremendously and there is no other way of showing my appreciation than given back to the less privileged. I have visited IDPs before, but this is the season of love and we have to show the love that God instructed.

“I am grateful to God for the proprietress of Marvelous Anricia orphanage. By taking care of children not biological hers, she is bringing tremendous blessings upon her life, even as the biological parents have brought curses and untold hardships upon their lives for abandoning the little children who will grow up to become important dignitaries in society.”

Appreciating the donations, the proprietress of the orphanage home, Mrs Ann Chinelo Diboh, said that she was originally a contractor, but had to start up the orphanage home on May 17, 2016. She said that the home currently has thirty one children, comprising of seven boys and twenty four girls aged between one to eighteen years.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.