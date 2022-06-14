WBDD: Regular blood donation maintains healthy liver – AMLSN

Regular blood donation will ensure that the donor maintains healthy liver, burns excess fat and protect against cancer by reducing iron deposit in the body, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has said.

Speaking on Tuesday during a rally in Kaduna to commemorate the 2022 World Blood Donor Day, the medical laboratory scientists said the benefits of making regular blood donation, apart from saving lives and keeping the blood bank stocked, include prevention of hemochromatosis (excess iron absorption in the body), stimulates blood cell production, ensuring free screening and helping the donor to know his medical status.

Chairman Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Kaduna state chapter, Comrade Lawal Taofeeq Babsalam, however, lamented that despite the huge benefits to be enjoyed by free blood donors, most Nigerians are scared of donating blood, while many of them lacked adequate information about blood donation, yet blood cannot be got elsewhere.

“Most Nigerians lacked adequate information about the benefits of blood donation and some of us are scared but blood cannot obtained elsewhere and when people need blood, there is no remedy because blood cannot be purchased nor sold like other commodities.

“Today’s event is marked worldwide to educate members of the public and create awareness on the essence of safe blood and its products. Today the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) is sincerely thanking all voluntary blood donors for their selfless acts of saving lives thereby keeping the world beating.

“We encourage regular donors to keep the world beating, while we urge others to regulsrky donate blood as it is therapeutic for both the donors and the recipients,” Lawal Babsalam said.

