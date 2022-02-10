WCD: Aisha Buhari tasks stakeholders on cancer awareness

First Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari has called on stakeholders to renew efforts to re-awaken awareness and mobilise support for the fight against all forms of cancer.

Mrs Buhari, who spoke at the inauguration of the Arm Our Youths, an organisation championing anti-cancer campaigns in Abuja recently, tasked stakeholders to increase effort in creating awareness, especially among the young population.

Represented by the wife of the vice president, Mrs. Dolapo Osibanjo, she said: “I wish to declare my support for the fight against all forms of cancer and also use this medium to call on cancer stakeholders to exact more effort in awareness creation amongst our citizens.”

She stated the need to come up with fresh ideas, taking the campaign to secondary schools.

Also, to commemorate the World Cancer Day, Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, recently held a medical outreach aimed at creating awareness among Nigerians on the dangers of breast, prostate, ovarian and cervical cancer.

A 30-minute walk from the hospital to Jabi Lake, was followed by free medical services including blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring.

A surgeon and endoscopist, Dr. Ighodalo Omofuma, stated the need for regular screening to detect and arrest various cancers including the options available for treatment.

He identified breast cancer as the most common type of cancer afflicting women, though men can also have breast cancer in rare cases.

Omofuma said frequent breast self-checks at home done on the first day of a woman’s monthly cycle is key to early detection. He said women should do a breast self-exam every month to look and feel for changes within the breast.

Also speaking, a Consultant Family Physician and Clinical Director at the hospital, Dr. Ashau Timi-Oladipo, expressed hope in the fight against cervical cancer, saying that Human Papillomavirus vaccine is available for girls and boys before the age of nine years.

She suggested that they can be vaccinated at least before they are sexually active, adding that the vaccine works if given to girls and women before they are exposed.