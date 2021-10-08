WCD: NACOTAN commends Buhari for boosting cotton farming

National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his effort towards boosting cotton farming in Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement made available to Newsmen in Gombe Thursday and signed by the president and the secretary-general of NACOTAN, Animee Achimugu and Alhaji Hassan Buhari respectively.

The statement said President Buhari has boosted cotton farming in Nigeria through the Central Bank Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

“Cotton is one of the most common fabrics in our wardrobes. It is comfortable, hypoallergenic, breathable and durable. Cotton fibre is used in textiles and clothing, food products like edible oil are obtained from cotton and its seed is used as animal fodder.

“Cotton Inc, 60% of women’s clothe contains cotton fibers, while 40% of them are made from all cotton. It is the only agricultural commodity that provides both fiber and food.

“But cotton represents so much more than just a commodity. This natural fabric is a life-changing product worldwide that sustains 28.67 million growers and benefits over 100 million families across 75 countries on five continents. Cotton plays a vital role in the national economy of different countries, and that is why it is also called White Gold for many countries in the world.

The statement added that World Cotton Day signifies the importance of the production of cotton. It is an initiative that started in 2019 at the World Trade Organization’s Geneva headquarters, when four cotton producers in sub-Saharan Africa – Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, known as “Cotton Four” proposed the World Cotton Day celebration on October 7.

World Cotton Day is a global celebration of cotton, where everybody from field to fabric and beyond participates to commemorate the day. Many advantages of cotton – from its qualities as a natural fiber to the many benefits people obtain from its production are addressed on this day. Also, an increase in cotton production and job opportunity in the sector are encouraged.

Every year, World Cotton Day is celebrated on the 7th of October with a theme. And this year’s theme is “Cotton for Good.”