We are battling village, farm invaders -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday rated his administration high in tackling the challenges of terrorism, including those posed by armed groups who invade villages and small farming communities and commit terrible acts, such as killing women and children.

The President made the disclosures at the opening of the 41st Conference of Speakers of the National Parliaments of the African Parliamentary Union in Abuja.

According to him, terrorism, armed banditry and organised crimes have continued to be a security challenge for member states of the African Union.

He noted that the proliferation of arms, aided by abuse of the ease of movement of persons across freer borders, has contributed to acts of terrorism by groups like Al Shaabab, ISIS and Boko Haram.

“Here in Nigeria, we have done a lot to reverse the terror trend and halt the advancement of Boko Haram. We have, in collaboration with our neighbours, strengthened our armed forces to effectively confront terror groups and have also initiated programmes to address widespread poverty, which has been identified as a significant factor fuelling unrest and boosting terror recruitment.

“In spite of this progress, we are not unmindful of the remaining challenge of armed invaders who ransack villages and small farming communities and commit terrible acts including the cold-blooded murder of women and children. We are also making progress in addressing this challenge,” he said.

On the AU, President Buhari also said, “since its foundation, the African Parliamentary Union has continued to champion the objective of bringing African Parliaments together to join the challenge of finding solutions to the many problems confronting the continent, and at the same time, helping to develop parliamentary practice in the continent towards the promotion of democracy, human rights, freedoms and the realization of the objectives of the African Union to achieve durable peace.

“I am delighted that the 41st Conference of Speakers, as part of its meeting, will be considering the role of parliaments in the fight against terrorism, armed gangs and organized crimes in Africa.

The president also commended the efforts of African governments in dealing with terrorists groups, and advised the APU to develop strategies that would help Africa to completely destroy the monster of terrorism.

The President said, as chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he would fast track the APU’s resolutions for deliberation and adoption at the ECOWAS sub-region and the much larger African Union.

On the recently concluded Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), held in China, the president said many trade and cooperation agreements running into hundreds of billions of dollars were signed between China and individual African countries.

He expressed hope that the agreements would hasten the efficiency of the business and investment climate in Africa.

“I am pleased that the Conference of Speakers will also consider the promotion of private investment. The dynamics of global trade are changing fast. Foreign Direct Investment is a key index of economic performance,” he said.

The president called on African countries to look into ways of improving their economies, adding that, “as the global economic superpowers redesign and restructure the global economy, Africa cannot afford to be caught off guard. We have to navigate these uncertain economic times with realistic plans in which the private sector is key.

“Barriers that restrict ease of doing business and private sector growth must be addressed by legislation and it is hoped that your resolutions will aid the efforts of African governments in developing a more robust private sector to attract necessary investments in our economies.’’

The president also praised the decision of the APU to critically look at the issue of girl-child education and early marriage, which, according to him, had affected many girls in Africa.

“I am also delighted that the promotion of girls’ education as a way to address early marriages will be the focus of the APU Committee of women parliamentarians. This is another subject that requires close attention, and I assure you of the support and cooperation of the government of Nigeria.

“A few months back, four girls from a high school in Anambra state, in South-east of Nigeria, won the first prize for innovation at an international competition held in the United States of America. The success of these girls, some as young as 14, is a success for Africa as a whole, but more importantly, it is a demonstration of what can happen when the girl child is given the opportunity,” he said.

President Buhari said education should not be seen as a government programme only, but as a human right and a social imperative, noting that educating girls increases the probability of having more women innovators, entrepreneurs and Chief Executive Officers.

