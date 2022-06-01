We are building youth’s capacity for entrepreneurship – NGO 

ActionAid in collaboration with Disputes Resolution and Development Initiative (DRDI), Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) has organised a four-day digital training workshop for youth in Kano State with the aim of building their capacity for entrepreneurial development.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, Tuesday, shortly after declaring the 4-day workshop open, Resilience Programme Coordinator, ActionAid, Mr. Anicetus Atakpu, said the workshop was aimed at giving digital skill training to about 120 youth drawn from six local government areas of the state.

According to him, with the advent of the digital era, there was the compelling need for the youth to rise to the challenge of acquiring digital skills for them to enhance their capacity for entrepreneurial development in a way that they would become self-employed.

He said, “it is high time for the youth to engage themselves in the business of digital communication for the sake of creating self employment avenues for themselves. If one is self-employed, he would distance himself from committing any act capable of destroying his future. Today, things are being done via the net. Students cheek their results online and even get admission into our universities online.”

“If one acquires the much needed digital skills, one would be able to cope with the prevailing challenges. You are here with us for the purpose of acquiring such training. We have planned to establish digital kiosks in six selected Local Government Areas of the State as part of our pilot project in that regard,” he said.

