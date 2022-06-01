We are not bothered by Shonibare’s activities – SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has stated that it is not bothered by the activities of Supo Shonibare-led faction which gathered at the Merit House in Abuja on Tuesday to conduct a parallel presidential primary/national convention.

Speaking at the inauguration of the sub-committees of the party’s national convention/presidential primaries committee on Wednesday, the party’s governorship candidate for Ekiti state and chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Engr. Segun Oni, said it was the Shehu Gabam-led SDP that INEC recognised.

“This is the SDP that INEC recognises and I will not go anywhere if it is not recognised by INEC. Almost immediately after I concluded the first round of my entry in the party, INEC also a few weeks later, came up with a accredited list of candidates that are going to contest election in Ekiti and my name was there which means it is the work done in this office was what INEC also recognised.

“The facts speak for itself but I would like to appeal to our brothers, and I don’t know whether there are some of our sisters with them, and if there is anything to talk over, they should let us talk it over. This is not a time to distract Nigerians,” he said.

Chief Oni expressed the hope that Nigeria must get better pointing out that it is not about them as individual politicians but about the country collectively.

He stated, “We know some of them, we like them and we are going to engage them. We must talk, we must resolve our differences. We must look forward together. We will all be relevant in the quest to move Nigeria forward.”

Engr Oni noted that the party’s now in existence namely APC and PDP were already declining having reached their climax.

“On the purported arrangement being made for certain individuals to defect to the party after failing to get presidential ticket in their present parties, Oni said, “Our doors are open to everybody but then we are not hawking the opportunities here. We will wait, every process will be taken seriously.”

He urged that speculation should be eschewed saying that the power of negotiation and consensus cannot be eliminated while adding that the processes and procedures would be such that people would learn lessons from.

