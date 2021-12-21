We are not conducting survey, recruiting, NNPC alerts Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has described as fake information making the round in the social media that it is not conducting any online survey.

A statement by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, of the Company, Garba Deen Muhammed, urged the the public to disregard the report as it was not engaged in any form of recruitment.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), wishes to draw the attention of the general public to a fake competition trending online which claims to celebrate a so called “Anniversary Event”.

“In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling out a questionnaire on their knowledge of the Company, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning some cash reward of up to $8,000 (Eight thousand dollars).

“The NNPC has nothing to do with the purported anniversary event contest and is advising members of the public to decline any participation in the survey as it is a SCAM.

“In the same vein, NNPC would also like to once again inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that NNPC is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety,” the statement added.

The NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly its website.