We are not part of planned protest, NDDC contractors tell management 



The Contractors Association of the Niger Delta Development (NDDC) has distanced itself from recent meetings in respect of planned protest against the management.

Earlier, Blueprint gathered that a meeting purportedly held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital to mobilise agents to attack the premises of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Akwa.

But while dissociating his association from the planned protest, President of the contractors, Sylvester Iyade Tonye, said in a statement that the planned protesters are “hijackers and saboteurs trying to disorganize the NDDC.”

In a statement issued and signed by the association helmsmen, they noted: “We got credible information that some boys are already in Abuja to carry out a protest.

“The Contractors Association of NDDC has disassociated itself from clandestine groups organizing to attack the NDDC building and premises or carrying out any form disturbance of public peace in form of protest in Abuja.

“Some hijackers and clandestine saboteurs are trying to disorganize the NDDC by using the name of Contractors Association of NDDC for their personal and selfish purpose. The Contractors Association of NDDC is not a violent association, we are people of integrity, good will and like mind that want the unity and development of the Niger Delta region.

“We therefore use this opportunity to warn the hijackers and destroyers of the Niger Delta region to desist from any form of violence and any form of protest as our country does not need any distraction at the moment.”

The contractors further condemned and rejected the current paralysis of the NDDC and dishonouring of commitments by Oil Company despite efforts made by the contractors association and other stakeholders in region.

They also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his good works in the region.

