We are ready to host NLO teams – Ekiti FA

…praises state govt on sports devt

Ekiti state as it is set to welcome 16 football teams from Kwara and other states in South- west participating in the nationwide league.

Speaking with journalists, the Chairman of Ekiti State Football Association, Bayo Olanlege, expressed his excitements and the readiness of the state to host the NLO teams.

He assured the teams of pleasant and rewarding experience during their stay in Ekiti state.

” The teams are assured of the warmth hospitality, uncommon supportership and goodness of Ekiti people. We are genuinely passionate and peaceful sports lovers.

” I want to also assure all the teams that our facilities are ready and in good conditions to host the matches both at Oluyemi Kayode stadium and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

” I commend the government of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for its support for sports development in the state, particularly, in the provision of sports facilities and of course, providing a peaceful and enabling environment for youth and sports to develop in Ekiti state, ” Olanlege said.

The youthful and highly resourceful football administrator was quick to state the socio-economic gains of hosting the NLO matches in the state. He noted that when over 500 players and officials from different parts of Nigeria converge in the state, gains will positively reviberate on the commerce, tourism and culture of the state.

” No doubt, the traders, hoteliers, and even the transport business people will get a massive boost in their business. And of course, it is good for the economic and socio-cultural development of Ekiti state,” Olanlege enthused confidently.

He reiterated that the COVID-19 protocols as set by the Nigeria Football Federation and the Nationwide League secretariat will be scrictly applied before, during and after the games at all times.