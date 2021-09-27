‘We are remaking insurance into effective system’

The fifth edition of Insurance September, an annual interactive event for insurance policyholders, is scheduled for Thursday September 30, 2021.

The conversations at the conference with the theme “The Emerging Pace of Insurance” will be focused on shifting the work being done in the insurance sector in Nigeria from trying to correct the wrongs to remaking insurance into an effective system that works for its stakeholders.

According to the Convener, Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, an insurance expert and management consultant, this year’s hybrid event is featuring young entrepreneurs keen to share experiences and expectations that will enable insurance relationships and partnerships deliver more value in this post COVID-19 era, especially through the engagement of the huge population of digital-oriented youths in Nigeria.

As in previous editions, Insurance September 2021 has attracted a rich array of Speakers including Mrs. Bolaji Sofoluwe, Co-founder/Managing Director of UK-based ETK Group Limited; Mr. Lawrence Bitrus Atafache, CEO of Creatify Inc; Ms. Eno Essien, CEO of Rheytrak Limited; Dr. Sunday Seno Agbonika, CEO of Collars and Paws Limited; and Ms. Hauwa Bako Mohammed, COO of Bako Kontagora Development Foundation, who will be the Moderator of this landmark edition.

The Commissioner for Insurance/CEO of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Mr. Sunday Thomas is expected to deliver an extraordinary message to this year’s gathering and hopefully participants will receive clarifications on developments in the insurance sector as they did during the 2019 edition.