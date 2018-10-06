We are set for a credible PDP convention – Okowa

FEW hours to the emergence of Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed joy that everything has been put in place for a credible process to be delivered.

Addressing Journalists at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State (chosen venue for the Convention) yesterday , Senator Okowa who is also, the governor of Delta State observed that members of the main organising committee and those of sub-committees have been working round the clock to ensure that no stone was left unturned for a credible and acceptable process to be delivered.

According to him, “you can see that everything is right on course; the stadium is beautifully decorated and we are set for tomorrow “Accreditation Of Delegates is a very sensitive issue, so, we are starting the accreditation process tomorrow at 7 am,” the governor said.

Fielding questions from Journalists about withdrawal of aspirants from the race, the governor said, “there is a process for aspirants to withdraw from the race, none of them has stepped down, we have 12 aspirants for now.”

“We are expecting a very good convention, we are working very hard to deliver a process that is credible, free, fair and acceptable,” Governor Okowa said.

He continued, “as you can see, I and my colleagues in the committee have been round the venue, ensuring that all that is needed for us to have a smooth sail is put in place; we have also made the stadium our secretariat that is why we held in one of the Executive Lounge here at the stadium to deliberate on sundry issues that have to do with the entire convention.”