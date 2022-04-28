We are tired of unresolved murders in Bayelsa, APC guber aspirant cries out

Bayelsa state governorship hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebegha Tarelayefa, has expressed sadness over the killing of an APC chieftain, Sunday Frank-Oputu, saying the state was tired of unresolved murders.

He said the recent brutal killing of Frank-Oputu in his sleep at his residence in Yenagoa, the state capital, must be subjected to thorough investigations.

Tarelayefa asked the state government and security agencies, especially the police to use the case of Frank-Oputu as a test case that they had woken up from their slumber.

Describing the assassination of the APC chieftain as one too many, the aspirant said such incidents had become a recurrent decimal because perpetrators were not found and brought to book.

Tarelayefa condemned the resurgence of violence in Bayelsa saying it was time the state government re jigged its security architecture.

The governorship hopeful commiserated with the family of the deceased Frank-Oputu and the entire APC family saying it is high time the opposition party put its house in order.

He called for true reconciliation of aggrieved APC members in Bayelsa and insisting that to win the forthcoming election, the party must embrace peace and unity.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the brutal murder of one of our outspoken party leaders, Sunday Frank-Oputu . The assassination is one too many in our dear state Bayelsa.

“We have had many unresolved killings in this state and this trend has continued because the perpetrators are never found and brought to book.”

